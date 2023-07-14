July 14, 2023

Man arrested at airport for trying to bring cannabis in luggage

Police on Thursday arrested a man for attempting to import cannabis through Paphos airport.

According to police statement, the drug squad in cooperation with the customs department, prevented the attempt and arrested a 32-year-old man who tried to bring more than 32 kg of cannabis into the island in his luggage.

Authorities found the illegal substance during a baggage check conducted upon the man’s arrival at the airport from a European country.

Twenty eight nylon packages, containing 32.4kg of the substance were seized and police arrested the man as investigations continue.

