July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentMainWhat's On

The Italian Tenors to grace the island again

By Eleni Philippou00
the italian tenors web

Following successful concerts in Nicosia and in Limassol in 2021, The Italian Tenors and four distinguished musicians will return to Cyprus for two summer concerts, one at Skali Aglantzias and the other at Curium Ancient Theatre.

The Italian Tenors is a classical crossover vocal trio consisting of Evans Tonon, Luca Sala and Sabino Gaita. In their music, which they will present at their upcoming concerts on August 31 in Nicosia and September 2 in Limassol, they have drawn a line between classical music and popular Italian and international standards.

“The three musicians,” say the event organisers, “have performed professionally in operas for years, so it is all the more extremely exciting for them to be able to combine their musical classical heritage with their passion for popular music. It is incredible how they reinterpret well-known Italian and international pop songs with their classically trained voices, and through their own original arrangements.”

Their repertoire includes a rich and varied music programme, from the classical sounds of Ennio Morricone to the pop rhythms of Gloria and Mamma Maria, from romantic Caruso, by Lucio Dalla, and Time To Say Goodbye, by Andrea Bocelli, to Leonard Cohen, and well-known opera arias by Verdi or Puccini.

“Magical moments await the audience,” add the organisers, “evoked by the opulently arranged fireworks of the sounds of those opera and pop gems, combining great music with witty and exciting entertainment during their performances, winning hearts with their Italian charm after only a few notes. Brilliant, notable, and exciting are just three adjectives Τhe Italian Tenors can be described with. The Italian Tenors perform regularly all over Europe, and they are soon to return to Cyprus for two concerts under the summer sky of the most beautiful amphitheatres on the island.”

 

Τhe Italian Tenors

August 31. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. September 2. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Related Posts

TV shows we love: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Eleni Philippou

Screening of film following plight of gay Chechen man

Eleni Philippou

Artists invited to join talk on music and jam session

Eleni Philippou

Hollywood actors go on strike, productions halted

Reuters News Service

Hollywood actors poised to strike, join writers on picket lines

Reuters News Service

Poetry workshop teaches breath and voice projection

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign