July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange weather alert issued for Sunday, as heatwave continues

By Nikolaos Prakas00
sun

The met office has issued a new orange weather warning for Sunday as temperatures are set to climb past 40 degrees C.

According to the met office, which on Saturday had initially issued a yellow warning overnight and into Sunday, temperatures are set to hit 43 degrees inland and 32 degrees in the mountains.

Temperatures on the coasts will be 36 in the west, and 38 on the rest of the seaside.

In the evening temperatures will fall to 28 degrees inland, and on the eastern and southeastern coast, 25 degrees on the western coast, and 22 degrees in the mountains.

Sunday’s orange warning will be in effect from 11am until 6pm.

The heat is expected to last until Wednesday, the met office said, and then slowly start to taper off a bit.

