July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Four wins for BoC at Cyprus HR Awards

By Press Release01
BoC Cyprus HR awards

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) won one gold, two silver and one bronze award at this year’s Cyprus HR Awards, which highlight the achievements, innovations, initiatives and good practices of companies in HR management – an area in which BoC has been investing for years, recognising its people are the cornerstone of its development and establishment as the island’s leading lender.

BoC’s four awards reward its practices and programmes relating to talent management, initiatives to ensure health and wellness in the work environment, excellence in the use of technology and the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

BoC Cyprus HR Awards

In particular, Bank of Cyprus received the following honours:

  • Gold Award in the HR Initiatives category to facilitate an organisation’s digital transformation, for the Fiori project, which involved upgrading HR systems, offering new capabilities and more flexibility
  • Silver Award in the HR corporate Event of the Year category for the BoC Challenge, which aimed to promote collaboration between people in the organisation
  • Silver Award in the “Excellence in Workplace Well-being” category for the Well at Work programme, an innovative scheme for the enhancement of staff wellbeing in key areas (physical, mental, social, financial and health) via a people-centred strategy with substantial initiatives and actions
  • Bronze Award in the “Best Talent Management Strategy/Initiative” category for the UGrow & ULead programmes, through which the lender develops its talents, offering them growth opportunities

“We grow, evolve, achieve our goals together and alongside our people, because our people are our future,” noted Yiannis Ioannou, Manager People & CEO Office at Bank of Cyprus, in his Cyprus HR Awards address.

Related Posts

Limassol Blu Marine unveils Zeus Signature Collection

Press Release

Lidl shines at Responsible Business, HR & Sales Excellence Awards

Press Release

Mangas Surprise Weekend returns with €15K in prizes

Press Release

Chic launch of first Retail Village at Parklane Resort & Spa

Press Release

Great Place to Work® rank for Partners Connected Comms

Press Release

Accelerating the East Med’s huge energy resource potential

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign