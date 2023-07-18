July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Heatwave continues to blanket Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver0415
weather 27

Soaring temperatures are continuing across Cyprus, with the met office issuing a yellow warning for extreme heat until 6pm on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to break the 40-degree barrier once again, with a high of 41 expected inland. Mountainous areas can expect temperatures of up to 33 degrees Celsius.

The heat is expected to last throughout Tuesday night, too, with a low of 26 degrees expected inland and 20 in mountainous areas.

With temperatures remaining high, the risk of heatstroke becomes a point of danger, particularly for the elderly.

A total of seven people have been hospitalised in Cyprus with heatstroke since the start of the heatwave, the oldest of whom is 94.

One of the patients, aged 90, died on Sunday at the Nicosia general hospital, while another is currently in intensive care.

State health services organisation (Okypy) Pambos Charilaou said on Monday that hospitals are ready to handle any further cases and urged vulnerable groups to exert caution.

He said that anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their personal doctor and seek advice.

Common symptoms include headaches, fatigue or weakness, feeling faint, and difficulty breathing, while others include nausea, vomiting, high fever, diarrhoea, and confusion and loss of orientation.

Hot weather is also impacting the rest of Europe and the rest of the world. Temperatures on the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia reportedly reached as high as 48 degrees, while the Xinjiang region of China saw temperatures reach as high as 52.

 

 

