July 17, 2023

Hospitals prepared for heatstroke cases as temperatures soar

Hospitals are ready to handle any further cases of heatstroke and vulnerable groups must exert caution, according to a top health official.

State health services organisation (Okypy) spokesman Pambos Charilaou said on Monday morning that three elderly patients are receiving treatment for heatstroke, a day after a 90-year-old man was reported to have died.

Two patients – aged 77 and 78 – are in Nicosia while an 80-year-old is intubated at Limassol general hospital.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact their personal doctor and seek advice, he said – identifying common symptoms as headaches, fatigue or weakness, feeling faint, and difficulty breathing.

Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, high fever and even diarrhea, along with confusion or loss of orientation.

Charilaou urged the public to remain cautious during the next week with temperatures set to remain high.

Nicosia is set for temperatures ranging from 38-40C during the peak until Friday, while Limassol and Larnaca mid to high 30s. Paphos is forecasted to range from the low to mid 30s with Ayia Napa set for a similar trend. Troodos is expected to have temperatures in the mid-20s through to Friday.

