July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plane lands safely despite burst tyre

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Larnaca Airport

Larnaca airport raised the alarm on Tuesday afternoon after an incoming aircraft from Israel had a burst tyre while landing, causing the closing of the runway.

Four flights were affected by the incident but no passengers were harmed.

According to Hermes airport operator, the El Al Airlines was plane landing when one of the tyres burst.

The runway was consequently closed and the aircraft was removed from the runway. Passengers disembarked safely while two arrivals were diverted to Paphos airport.

Two departure flights were delayed.

