July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrests made at Paphos airport over forged travel documents

By Staff Reporter00

Two people were arrested on Wednesday at Paphos airport for presenting forged travel documents.

According to police spokesman and head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, the two suspects, aged 22 and 30, presented themselves at the departures desk intending to depart for mainland Europe.

During passport control, their travel documents appeared invalid, and they were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

