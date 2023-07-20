July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Five dead, some trapped, in landslide in India after heavy rain

By Reuters News Service024
buffalos move past a partially submerged auto rickshaw in a water logged area following heavy rains in mathura
File photo: Buffalos next to a submerged auto-rickshaw in a water-logged area following heavy rains in Mathura, India, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria

At least five people were killed and many were feared buried when a landslide hit a mountain village in India’s western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, state officials said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.

“A total of 48 families lived there. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far,” the state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Twitter.

Initial reports said about 100 people were feared trapped under the debris and rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors as relatives waited for news at the base of the mountain.

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was at the site, told reporters it was difficult to get an exact figure on the number of people trapped.

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest state.

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city.

Several districts in the state recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday with more heavy showers expected over the next 24 hours, according to the weather department.

Related Posts

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

Reuters News Service

Russian strikes continue on Ukraine’s ports after Moscow warns ships

Reuters News Service

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning

Reuters News Service

UK watchdog steps into row over ‘debanking’ of Nigel Farage

Reuters News Service

Kosovo court sentences former spy chief over Turkish arrests

Reuters News Service

Kyiv says Russia attacks grain infrastructure with strikes on Ukraine’s Odesa ports

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign