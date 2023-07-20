July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over €300,000 handed out in motorbike safety gear scheme

By Tom Cleaver00
Motobike

The government announced on Thursday that just under €320,000 was given out in the second phase of its scheme to provide protective equipment to motorcyclists.

According to figures released by the transport ministry, there were a total of 1,180 applicants for the scheme during its second phase.

The scheme has a total budget of €350,000 per year over the course of three years, with drivers who hold an A, A1, or A2 driving licence and have a motorcycle registered in their name able to apply.

Individual applicants are able to apply for up to €500 each.

