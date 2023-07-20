July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Parole board’s decision to revoke inmate’s sentence outside prison upheld

By Elias Hazou00
prison horizontal

The attorney-general’s office on Thursday welcomed as “very important” a recent judgement by the administrative court upholding the action by the parole board to revoke a prior decision of its own that had allowed an inmate to serve out the remainder of his sentence outside the prison.

In a statement, the AG’s office noted this is the first time a Cypriot court has issued such a ruling.

It said that, in this case, state prosecutors were able to convince the administrative court that a decision by the parole board – by which the board revoked a prior decision letting an inmate serve his sentence outside the prison – was the correct one.

This was because the inmate had violated the terms of his parole, and thereafter refused to comply with the rules despite being given ample time to do so. Parole was subsequently revoked, and the person returned to prison.

The AG’s office said that rules for parolees are there to protect the convicts themselves but also society from the risks of recidivism.

To be considered for parole, an inmate must meet specific criteria, including serving at least half of their sentence exceeding two years, or a minimum of twelve years for those serving life imprisonment. Other factors considered are good behaviour, active participation in rehabilitation programs, and a low risk of reoffending.

Related Posts

Court refers three to trial for illegal possession of 96,000 Firecrackers

Elias Hazou

North’s electricity authority signs 15-year procurement contract with Turkish energy firm

Tom Cleaver

Energy minister announces rollout of PV hybrid system scheme

Elias Hazou

Dali, Geri, and Tseri demand end to heavy industry

Tom Cleaver

Geroskipou mayor to discuss prominent projects with president

Andria Kades

Lower port fees extended amidst refurbishment project

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign