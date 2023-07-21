July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Hot weather sees hospitalisations for heat stroke

By Sarah Ktisti00
Imagew (1)
File Photo: Limassol hospital (CNA)

Two people were hospitalised with heat stroke at Limassol General Hospital on Friday.

Cybc reported that one individual affected has been intubated in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to an announcement by the state health services organisation, four out of six people who were hospitalised with heat stroke in public hospitals were discharged today.

For the tenth day in a row, the Met office on Friday issued a yellow warning for high temperatures on Saturday from 11am until 6pm.

Meanwhile, at red alert level, the risk of forest fires occurring and spreading remains high.

Related Posts

Firefighters protect homes in Polemi, blaze under control but authorities on alert for flare-ups

Sarah Ktisti

Labour minister to unveil plan for early retirement adjustment

Nikolaos Prakas

Education minister holds reception for Pancyprian exam high achievers

Tom Cleaver

Interior minister urges cooperation in migrant repatriation

Nick Theodoulou

Israeli national’s yellow slip revocation depends on landowners winning court case

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested in north for smuggling drugs from Republic

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign