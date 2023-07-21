July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

International Moon Day celebrated in Nicosia

By Tom Cleaver00
The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) is set to hold an event to celebrate International Moon Day on Friday.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to see a lunar meteorite and look through telescopes at the moon.

The focal point of the ceremony is Mayor Lellos Demetriades square in Nicosia’s walled city.

The event will begin at midday, with the CSEO opening its “Apollo to Artemis” exhibition to the public. The exhibition is a showcase of Nasa’s missions to the moon.

From 7pm in the evening, there will be a variety of interactive displays, demonstrations, and documentaries.

International Moon Day is held every year on July 20, marking the anniversary of the day that humans first set foot on the moon in 1969.

 

