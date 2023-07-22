Cyprus Business Now

Kition Ocean Holdings this week announced that it has decided to extend the low berthing fees for the next quarter, following a meeting with the local representative of the Pan-Cyprian Association of Seafarers Andreas Panayiotou.

According to an announcement, the decision comes after discussions about the low passenger traffic in terms of tourist vessels.

In addition, during the meeting, it was agreed that the billing for the period between June to September would be based on 2022 prices, without the proposed increases.

Furthermore, the management of Kition Ocean Holdings provided updates on the first phase of the pier restoration project, assuring that it will be completed by early September.

Moreover, to ensure no delays in the continuation of the restoration works for the second phase of the pier, an agreement was reiterated between the parties to clear all objects present in the designated area. This will enable the contractor to proceed smoothly with the project.

Cypriot telecommunications company Primetel on Friday announced that it is entering a new era in its history with the active backing of Signal Capital, a London-based private equity fund and significant partner for the past five years.

According to an announcement, Signal has been instrumental in financing the development of Primetel’s state-of-the-art next-generation mobile network and will continue to support the company’s operations and investment needs, demonstrating strong confidence in its capabilities and workforce.

In addition, the company explained that the partnership between Signal Capital and Primetel has already driven the expansion of Primetel’s cutting-edge mobile network, and this collaboration is set to continue.

Primetel remains committed to its strategic vision of continuous growth, steadfast investments in its network, and exemplary expansion of quality services.

Moreover, the company noted that this commitment aims to offer subscribers the best possible experience with their telecommunications services.

With Signal Capital’s continued support, Primetel is poised to build on its successes and pave the way for even greater achievements in the telecommunications industry.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Friday, July 21 with negligible profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 115.47 points at 13:26 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.07 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 69.82 points, representing a rise of 0.09 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €176,225.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes rose by 0.12 per cent and 0.34 per cent respectively. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Cyprus Cement Company (no change), Logicom (+2.7 per cent), the Bank of Cyprus (-0.71 per cent), LCP Holdings (-1.82 per cent), and Atlantic Insurance (no change).