July 23, 2023

Teenage girl rescued after was found unconscious at sea

By Gina Agapiou00
Paphos General Hospital

An officer was slightly injured during the rescue of a 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious in the sea area of Paphos over the weekend.

Information about the missing teenager was received around 11pm on Saturday.

Police from the Paphos and central stations as well as port police rushed to the scene and the girl was located around 11.35pm. She was found unconscious in a rocky part of the sea, where no coastguard vessel could approach.

An officer who was on the scene for examinations swam to the girl and carried her ashore.

There, she was given first aid and regained consciousness.

An ambulance transported her to the Paphos general hospital, where she received treatment and was discharged.

The police officer who rescued the girl had to also receive first aid at the hospital for a leg injury.

