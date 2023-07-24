July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twenty-one-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition

By Staff Reporter00
ambulance
File photo

A 21-year-old resident of Paralimni was seriously injured in a road collision on Sunday.

According to the police, the collision happened around 6.30pm on Protaras Avenue, when the 21-year-old, under circumstances being investigated, lost control of his motorbike, hitting the pavement and overturning.

The young man was taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital, where he was determined to have suffered a skull fracture and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Due to the severity of his injuries he was then admitted to Nicosia general hospital and his condition is described as critical.

Famagusta police are investigating the exact causes of the collision.

