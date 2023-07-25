July 25, 2023

Patient escapes from Athalassa hospital

The Athalassa psychiatric hospital
The Athalassa unit

Police on Tuesday were searching for the whereabouts of an Athalassa patient who escaped the state psychiatric hospital.

At around 3:30am, two men aged 52 and 20, who were being treated at Athalassa, managed to run away from the hospital.

Officers managed to capture the 20-year-old however the 52-year-old is believed to still be at large.

Police clarified the two had not been held there in police custody.

