July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Air quality in Pentakomo ‘within legal limits’

By Tom Cleaver066
pentakomo fire

The Labour inspection department said on Thursday that air quality in the Pentakomo is “within legal limits” after carrying out inspections in Zygi and Mari.

The figures are subjects to further air quality inspections to be carried out at the Electricity Authority (EAC) at the substation in Kalavasos.

The inspections came after local residents threatened “dynamic measures” to block the entrance of a local waste treatment plant after fires in the area sent toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

Related Posts

Audit service to examine EuroAsia Interconnector’s feasibility

Iole Damaskinos

70-year-old woman found dead at Lady’s Mile beach

Nick Theodoulou

Plans for huge Ferris wheel underway in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis to prepare Cyprob positions during visit

Tom Cleaver

Forestry station in Paphos forest to be electrified by generator

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos man arrested after allegedly attacking car and driver

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign