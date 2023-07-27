July 27, 2023

Cyprus-China tourism relations discussed — direct flights a possibility

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The tourism ties between Cyprus and China, the world’s most populous country, took centre stage at the “China-Cyprus Tourism Promotion Webinar”, which was held earlier this week.

According to an announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the webinar saw participation from over 20 representatives from both countries.

Leading the discussions were Kostas Koumis, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus, and Zhang Weiguo, Deputy Director-General of the Office of International Exchange and Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

The virtual event also had the presence of ambassadors from both nations, Martha Mavrommati and Liu Yantao, along with officials from the respective ministries and representatives from the cities of Limassol and Nanning.

In addition, delegates from Chinese and Cypriot associations and businesses participated in the webinar.

Moreover, during the webinar, participants engaged in an exchange of views and promotional films showcasing the tourism opportunities in both Cyprus and China.

The event is part of a series of engagements organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism since March 1, building on previous meetings and discussions.

A significant milestone in the collaboration was the visit of Li Kun, Deputy Minister of Tourism of China, to Cyprus on May 29.

The primary goal of these engagements is to foster closer cooperation between Cyprus and China in the tourism sector, with a particular focus on establishing direct flight connections, as emphasised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

As the tourism industry rebounds from the challenges posed by the pandemic, both Cyprus and China are exploring opportunities to strengthen their tourism partnership, tapping into the potential offered by each other’s markets.

