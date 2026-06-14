Clouds developing over the course of the day are expected to bring localised showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in Troodos but also in parts of Nicosia and Larnaca.

Conditions will improve overnight, with skies becoming mostly clear.

Low cloud, mist and patches of fog may form during the early hours of Monday, particularly in Nicosia and Famagusta.

Temperatures overnight are forecast to fall to around 19C in Nicosia, 20C in Limassol, and 14C in Troodos.

On Monday, any early mist and low cloud will gradually clear, giving way to intervals of sunshine and cloud.

Further local showers or isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon, mainly over the mountains and parts of the interior.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 34C in Nicosia, 31C in Limassol and Larnaca, 28C in Paphos and Kyrenia, and around 24C in Troodos

From Tuesday through Thursday, the weather is expected to remain largely sunny across the island.

Temperatures will gradually increase during the coming days and are forecast to rise above the seasonal average, bringing warmer conditions to most areas by the middle of the week.