Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Formula One grand prix victory for Scuderia Ferrari on Sunday after producing a dominant drive at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, leading from the front to secure the 106th win of his career.

The seven-time world champion crossed the finish line almost 20 seconds clear of George Russell, who finished second for Mercedes, while Lando Norris completed an all-British podium in third place.

Hamilton controlled the race throughout the closing stages and maintained a comfortable advantage as late drama unfolded behind him. Over team radio after taking the chequered flag, the Ferrari driver said, “Thank you so much, you’ve helped me achieve this dream. Forza Ferrari. Forza Ferrari.”

The victory marked Hamilton’s first grand prix win since joining Ferrari and the Italian team’s first Formula One victory since the 2024 season. It was also Hamilton’s seventh career triumph at the Barcelona circuit.

The decisive moment in the battle for the remaining podium positions came with five laps remaining when championship leader Kimi Antonelli overtook Mercedes team-mate Russell for second place. However, the Italian’s race ended moments later when his car slowed dramatically before coming to a halt on track, triggering a virtual safety car.

The retirement promoted Russell back to second and Norris into third. Antonelli’s exit also had significant championship implications, reducing Hamilton’s deficit to the Mercedes driver.

Further drama followed when Charles Leclerc reported a loss of power steering before being forced to retire his Ferrari, ending what had been a strong points-scoring position for the Monegasque driver.

The virtual safety car period ended in time for Hamilton to complete the final lap under racing conditions, with Spanish spectators cheering the Ferrari driver to the finish.

Russell secured Mercedes’ best result of the afternoon with second place, while Norris delivered another podium finish for McLaren. The result also produced the first all-British Formula One podium since 1968.

Hamilton’s victory provides a major boost to Ferrari’s championship challenge and marks a significant milestone in the driver’s first season with the Maranello-based team.