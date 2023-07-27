July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Smuggled cigarettes and tobacco products seized by customs

By Elias Hazou00
Smuggled tobacco, heated tobacco, cigarettes, smoking

Customs officials found and seized thousands of cigarettes as well as other tobacco products smuggled from the north, a press release said on Thursday.

On July 24 customs officers carried out inspections at two premises, one in the Larnaca district and the other in Famagusta district.

On a farm located in the village of Kivisili, Larnaca, officers discovered and seized 41 cartons (200 units each) of cigarettes, 15 cartons of heated cigarettes and 6.5 kilograms of rolling tobacco.

None of the products carried health warnings – either in Greek or Turkish – or barcodes.

The owner of the farm was arrested on the spot. Later, he requested an out-of-court settlement. He paid a €8,000 fine and was released.

At the other premises in Paralimni, Famagusta district, customs officers confiscated six cartons (200 units each) of cigarettes, six packs of cigarettes and 5.35 kilograms of rolling tobacco. Again, these carried no health warning or barcodes.

The owner of the premises was likewise arrested on the spot. He also requested an out-of-court settlement, and he was released after paying a €3,500 fine.

