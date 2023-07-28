July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot flag hoisted atop mount Kazbek

By Tom Cleaver00
Mount Kazbek
Mount Kazbek

A six-member team of mountaineers from Cyprus has hoisted the Cypriot flag above Mount Kazbek in Georgia.

The team, led by Alex Larin and comprised of Anna Miroshnichenko, Andrei Novikov, Danijar Kokabaev, Michsel Omelchuk, and Sergey Lonshakov, took a total of five days to summit the peak.

The mountaineers reached a peak altitude of 5,033 metres (16,512 feet) atop what is Georgia’s third-tallest mountain, which also forms part of the country’s border with Russia.

The ascent began in the village of Stepantsminda, and the team passed by the 14th-century Gergeti Trinity church on their way to the mountaintop.

The group also took the time to commemorate the memory of mountaineers who had lost their lives attempting to scale the peak.climbers

