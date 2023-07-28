July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Cyprus will almost certainly fail to meet new EU energy savings obligations

By Rosie Charalambous01429
light bulb leaf chlorophyll green

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Cyprus will almost certainly fail to meet new EU energy savings obligations
  • University of Cyprus research shows how citizens can reduce their bills by harnessing solar energy

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

Concern over energy competitiveness raised by employers federation

Iole Damaskinos

Ayia Napa holds festival of traditional flavours

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Two men arrested for possession of burglary tools in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Suspect arrested for forged documents at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter

Economic climate in Cyprus deteriorates in July 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign