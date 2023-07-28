July 28, 2023

President has hopes for CMP meeting with TC leader

President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar [File photo]

President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar are meeting on Friday at the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since February, when Christodoulides, as president-elect, met with Tatar at the residence of the UN special representative, Colin Stewart, at the old Nicosia airport.

In press statements, Christodoulides said the visit to the CMP was important and has a political dimension.

Christodoulides also said that the issue of missing persons is a purely humanitarian one, adding that he expected a clear message to be sent about the need for cooperation to further the committee’s work which gets harder with the passage of time.

The missing persons issue is “one of the best confidence-building measures […] as further cooperation in this area will also help in the effort to break the deadlock and resume talks,” the president said.

“I will have the opportunity to talk to Mr. Tatar, I look forward to our meeting and any discussion that might take place, and I hope to have something more positive to say,” the president noted.

He said that after the meeting there will be a press briefing on what emerges from the discussion, as well as a joint communiqué.

