July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Accident closes two lanes on highway

By Nick Theodoulou0190
File photo

Two people were hospitalised on Saturday afternoon after a car crash on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, which also led to the closure of two lanes.

Police said the incident occurred near the weighing station when the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rail, immobilising the truck on the highway.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and transferred two injured people to the hospital.

The police added that due to the incident both the left and middle lanes towards Limassol are temporarily closed, with traffic being directed through the right lane.

The force urged the public to exert caution when driving in the area.

 

