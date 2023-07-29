Finance firm brings chess event to Cyprus

Freedom Holding Corp., in collaboration with the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan, has announced the first World School Chess Tournament to be held in Kazakhstan, the location of Freedom Holding Corp.’s headquarters.
The tournament will take place from August 3rd to August 8th in the city of Aktau, situated on the Caspian Sea, and it marks the first-ever competition among amateur school students rather than professional chess players. Fifty teams representing schools from around the world will participate in the School Team Championship, with players competing in the U12 and U18 age categories.
Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. and President of the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan, stated, “Chess is once again gaining global attention, not only as an exciting intellectual sport but also as a unifying force for people and countries from all continents”.
“I am delighted that we have the opportunity to contribute to the sport of chess, especially here in Kazakhstan, where a significant part of our business is based, and we see our company’s activities aligning with the ambitious vision of the country for its future,” he added.
According to a 2020 survey conducted by FIDE and the European Chess Union, more than 25 million children actively participate in chess-related activities at schools. This remarkable number is evidence of chess’s global appeal and its positive impact on young minds. In line with FIDE’s principles, Freedom Finance shares the aspiration to double this number by reaching out to more children and schools worldwide.
Emil Sutovsky, Director-General of FIDE, said that “the World School Team Championship represents another significant endeavour, strengthening a strategic collaboration between Freedom Finance and FIDE. After the World Championship and the World Rapid & Blitz – the most renowned professional chess events, FIDE and Freedom Finance brought the final stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix to Cyprus, where the company’s European headquarters are located”.
“Now, we embark on a more ambitious project supporting school chess. Over 50 countries from all continents will be represented, and we are delighted that this socially significant event is being conducted in close cooperation with Freedom Holding Corp,” he added.
Meanwhile, Kriton Tornaritis, President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, said that “this tournament is the pinnacle of school chess competitions, providing young talents with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on the world stage, and we are immensely proud to have Cypriot players participating in this global tournament”.
“This comes after the successful International Women’s Grand Prix we held in cooperation with FIDE and Freedom Finance in Cyprus, where our collaboration will soon be further strengthened with an integrated partnership aimed at promoting chess and developing talents,” he concluded.