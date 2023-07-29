Relief at last as record heatwave ends

Cyprus’ record 16-day heatwave of temperatures over 40C degrees came to an end on Saturday although only just – with 38C-39C degrees expected over the next three to four days.
Meteorologist Panayiotis Mouskos added perspective to the seemingly relentless scorching temperatures, explaining that the last prolonged heatwave was in 2021 when temperatures exceeded 40C degrees for 12 consecutive days.
Mouskos explained that the warm air mass that smothered Cyprus in the last few days and caused continuous temperatures of 40C, 42C and even 44C degrees has receded.
Saturday marks the first day without a yellow warning in 16 days.
He cautioned, however, that the weather will remain warm and higher temperatures are likely to return.
“We will have higher temperatures again this season, but over the next three to four days we are forecasting temperatures between 38C and 39C degrees.
“It will still be hot but not as much as the past couple of weeks,” he added.
Mouskos said that the air mass affecting Cyprus from tomorrow is likely to become unstable, with some clouds in the afternoon and “it is possible that there will even be rain on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the mountains”.
Earlier in the week, the state health services announced that A&E departments recorded higher admittances due to the severe heatwave.
“Doctors and nurses had to treat skin rashes, skin burns, heat strokes, foot lacerations, viral respiratory tract infections and some gastroenteritis cases, mainly due to consumption of food because it went bad because of the heat,” Charilaou said.
“People should be careful not to be directly exposed to the sun and remain in the shade, preferably in air-conditioned spaces, dress lightly, wear a hat and glasses when going out and take enough fluids to keep themselves hydrated.”
Also this week the government issued a decree which updated the health and safety labour laws regarding work during high temperatures.
The decree detailed that transportation and or delivery of products – be it food, courier services or other related activities – using two-wheeled vehicles are banned between 12pm and 4pm while a red or orange alert is in place. That is understood to include mopeds, bicycles, scooters and other such means of transportation.