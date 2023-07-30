July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Large quantity of tobacco products seized from barber shop

By Staff Reporter0290
ΑΔΑΣΜΟΛΟΓΗΤΑ ΤΣΙΓΑΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΠΝΟΣ
File photo

A large quantity of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and dairy products have been seized from a barber shop in Nicosia, police said on Sunday.

The shop owner, aged 73 was arrested, fined and released, they said.

According to police, a raid on the shop produced 200 heets, 2,800 cigarettes, one kilo of tobacco and six kilos of dairy products not originating in the government-controlled areas and for which duty had not been paid.

