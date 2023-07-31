July 31, 2023

British pensioner David Hunter released from prison

Hunter with his legal team in Paphos on Monday
British pensioner David Hunter was released from prison on Monday after Paphos criminal court handed him a two year prison sentence.
Taking into account the time served, Hunter, 76, who has been in jail sine December 18, 2021 when he killed his wife, and the fact that a year in prison for a small sentence translates to 10 years jail, Hunter was allowed to walk free.
“Thank you all so much,” a choked Hunter told a team of reporters. Flanked by his defence team, Hunter thanked his miner friends back in the UK saying he wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.
After the sentence was read out, his lawyer Michael Polak initially assessed the release date would be August 18 but it quickly emerged he would be walking out on the same day.

