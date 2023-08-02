August 2, 2023

Police in Nicosia arrest suspect for burglary, malicious damage

Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old for an investigated case of burglary, theft and malicious damage.

According to the police, on June 19 a petrol station in Nicosia was broken into and as sum of €310 was stolen.

On June 25 a complaint was made about another break-in of a shop, where nothing was stolen but malicious damage estimated at €350 euros was caused to the door of the shop.

During investigation testimony emerged against a 23-year-old male suspect who was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.

Nicosia CID are continuing the investigations.

