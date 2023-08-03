August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Rhodes deputy mayor grateful for Cypriot reforestation funding

By Tom Cleaver01
wildfire aftermath on the island of rhodes
Charred trees following a wildfire at the village of Kiotari, on Rhodes

The deputy mayor of Rhodes has expressed his gratitude to Cyprus for offering to fund reforestation projects after fires devastated the island’s flora and fauna last month.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Konstantinos Taraslias said the offer had a “special sentimental value” for the people of Rhodes on account of historical close relations between the island and Cyprus.

“In Rhodes, we have a lot in common with Cyprus, right the way down to our language. This gives us a more direct relationship, a closer bond. Our gratitude for this offer comes down not so much to the economic factor, but the mutual feeling between us and the people of Cyprus,” he said.

President Nikos Christodoulides announced that Cyprus will fund the reforestation efforts in Rhodes during Greek Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Cyprus on Monday.

No formal agreement has yet been signed on the issue, but Taraslias told the Cyprus Mail: “we have no reason not to take the president of the Republic of Cyprus at his word, and take Cyprus at its word.”

He said contact between Rhodes and the Cypriot government would most likely be made in the near future, but that the total scope and cost of the project would not be clear for some time.

Before reforestation can commence, he explained scientific surveys will be conducted to determine the way in which fire-hit areas will be reforested.

“We will bring in scientists and specialists to undertake works in the area, and they will determine the methodology of any reforestation projects, what will be replanted in which locations, and the period of time over which it will be replanted,” he said.

He added that the project will not be a “quick fix”, and that Rhodes is determined to sustainably reforest its fire-damaged regions.

