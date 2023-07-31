July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Greek PM arrives at palace for talks (video)

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΠτΔ – Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδας –

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived at the presidential palace where he will have a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

His visit to the island on Monday is the Greek PM’s first visit to Cyprus since he was re-elected two months ago.

Christodoulides welcomed Mitsotakis with fanfare from the police philharmonic that played the national anthem as he entered. Upon arrival, Mitsotakis laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios III, the first president of Cyprus.

Mitsotakis also saluted the national guard during his arrival.

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis then went to hold their one-on-one meeting, which will be followed by a working lunch of their teams.

Arriving in Cyprus earlier, Mitsotakis visited the tomb at Makedonitissa and the imprisoned graves, where he wreaths and signed the visitors book.

Visiting the imprisoned graves, he was welcomed by Justice Minister Anna Procopiou.

