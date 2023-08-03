August 3, 2023

Trial for killing of Turkish Cypriot teen postponed again

Zehie Helin Reessur (right) and the detained suspect (MYKibris.com)

The trial of a man accused of killing 16-year-old Turkish Cypriot Zehie Helin Reessur in the north in January has been postponed again, this time until August 11 to facilitate more talks between the prosecution and defence.

The trial of Sefer Bugra Altundag has been adjourned since January, and presiding judge Hasan Dagli took the decision to delay it further as the talks continue.

Reessur’s body was found at a construction site in Trikomo in the early hours of January 25, with Altundag having fled to the south through the Dherynia crossing point.

He presented himself to a police station later that day and was later transferred back to the north.

