Seven Ages by the Richter Trio

After a stunning April premiere at the Pattihio Theatre, established composer and musician Kirill Richter, violinist Alena Zinovieva and cellist August Krepak return to Cyprus with a new programme Seven Ages that was recently presented at the ORIGEN Festival in Switzerland.

Their second Cyprus performance is set to take place in September in Limassol, bringing more unique compositions. Commenting on this new production, the organisers say “Modern classical composer Kirill Richter works with Shakespeare’s metaphor of life captured in his drama As You Like It with unique poetic conciseness. The Seven Ages describe the life path of mankind from the very first steps through vigorous youth, seemingly mature manhood, to the nature of old age resembling childhood. The musical cycle of seven compositions by genius Richter will be performed by the virtuoso Richter Trio along with the author’s most famous pieces on September 26.”

In the modern neoclassical music scene, Richter has built quite a name for himself. His lively and emotional compositions never fail to impress audiences. Richter began his career in 2016 with a performance at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions which granted the young composer a standing ovation. Since then, Richter’s career has been developing rapidly.

He has given dozens of performances, from solo piano concerts to appearances with orchestras. He has also received commissions for Olympic Games performances, the FIFA World Championship, film music, short films, theatre and choreographic productions. Following performances in international festivals, his date with Cyprus audiences promises a charming evening with musical metaphors of life.

 

Seven Ages by the Richter Trio

Concert with composer and musician Kirill Richter, violinist Alena Zinovieva and cellist August Krepak. September 26. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy

