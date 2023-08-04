August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar says words ‘twisted’ in recent interview

By Tom Cleaver00
ÓõíÝíôåõîç óôï ÊÕÐÅ Åñóßí ÔáôÜñ

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has accused the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) of “twisting the truth” in its report of a recent interview they conducted with him.

CNA reported Tatar said: “yes, [the effort for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem] has not had the desired feedback from the international community”.

Tatar denies this and released a transcript of the interview.

According to the transcript, he instead said “we voiced a realistic policy because yes, we may have problems in the international community”.

There are many sectors in which there can be close cooperation, Tatar also said in the interview, in which he reiterated his position that in Cyprus there are two peoples and two states.

