‘We must work together’ Tatar tells Greek Cypriots

Ersin Tatar: I believe there is a Greek Cypriot community which truly understands us

There are many sectors in which there can be close cooperation, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said in an interview – in which he reiterated his position that in Cyprus there are two peoples and two states.

He conceded, however, that the push for two states has not received the international backing which he had hoped for.

“You know very well how Southern Cyprus was admitted to the EU, for us this was a major disappointment – the people who said no to the Anan plan were rewarded; we had said yes,” he told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), referring to the Republic of Cyprus.

On his stated aim of achieving closer cooperation, he said: “Cyprus is a small island, on this island we must work together in all sectors for the benefit of the people so that they can look to the future with hope.

“Cooperation, dialogue and good communication must continue, personally I believe there is a Greek Cypriot community which truly understands us,” Tatar said.

He further stated that there are many possible confidence building measures which would benefit both communities.

The Turkish Cypriot leader again declined the idea of withdrawing Turkish troops or rescinding the Turkish right of guarantee, while also rejecting the proposal for the EU to have a more active role in the Cyprus problem.

Tatar was also asked whether he can truly act independently without orders from Turkey, to which he replied that he is the advocate of the new strategy in Cyprus that Turkey has agreed to.

 

