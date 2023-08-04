August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vets welcome decision to use Covid meds for cats

The Cyprus Veterinary Association (PVA) said on Friday they welcomed the cabinet decision to offer stores of human coronavirus medication at a discounted rate to help combat the strain that has developed in cats (FIPS).

“The need for accessible treatment for infectious peritonitis was our request that was raised from the beginning and will now become a fact,” the PVA said.

They expressed their thanks to the environment ministry, the health ministry and the veterinary services “for their kind cooperation, responding to our requests and supporting the efforts to deal with the increase in cases of feline infectious peritonitis in Cyprus.”

The association also thanked the media “for their contribution to our effort to inform and raise public awareness, but also to all the agencies and ordinary citizens who supported our effort.”

Cabinet approved the measure on Thursday.

 

