August 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested with drugs and cash in apartment raid

By Nikolaos Prakas00

A 21-year-old man in Limassol was arrested, after police found narcotics in his home, authorities said on Saturday.

In an announcement, police said that the man was arrested on Friday around 6pm, after the drug squad, Ykan, raided his apartment on a court ordered search warrant, and found that he had eight plastic containers with cannabis, weighing 220 g, two plastic containers with cocaine, weighing in at 45g, cannabis resin weighing 43 g, and 20 sheets believed to be LSD.

Police also found a scale and €600.

The 21-year-old was arrested and held in custody.

 

