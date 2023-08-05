August 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Off-duty police officer rescues two women from drowning

By Nikolaos Prakas0238
Two women in Ayia Napa were rescued by a police officer in Ayia Napa, after he spotted them in danger of drowning at the beach, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, at 7pm on Friday, the officer heard the two women, 59 and 22, calling out for help.

The two were approximately 50 metres away from the shore.

Police said that the officer, who was off duty and at the beach with his family, and another man also jumped into the sea to help the women.

After bringing them to shore, one of the women was reportedly unconscious. The officer provided first aid and she regained consciousness.

The two women were then taken to Famagusta General for further examinations. The 22-year-old was released, while the 59-year-old was kept for further monitoring as a precautionary measure.

The police association congratulated on officer Michalis Constantinou for helping to rescue the two women.

The association also said they hoped the 59-year-old would have a speedy recovery.

