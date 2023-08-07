Daily News Briefing

August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, the fire in the Alassa dam area of Limassol on Monday was surveyed and assessed via a helicopter, with fire-response coordinator, Director Andreas Gregoriou from the agriculture ministry on board, as well as the chief of the fire service and the head of the forestry department.

The fire is estimated to have burned 7.5 to 10 square kilometres of agricultural and wild lands, according to this latest assessment.

Meanwhile, the transport ministry will sign the works contract for the Limnes Migrant Reception project on Tuesday. This is the contract for the creation of the Limnes Reception Centre and the Pre-Departure Centre in Menoyia, Larnaca. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Elsewhere, police on Sunday arrested a suspect in a case of premeditated murder committed in the afternoon in Nicosia. According to a police announcement, the victim is 40-year-old Athanasios Kotslis, from Greece.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

