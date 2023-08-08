August 8, 2023

Kiosks scammed over PaySafe cards, police urge caution

Police on Tuesday warned of yet another scam they had unfolded after a Paphos kiosk was roped out of €700 from a fake PaySafe prepaid card rep.

According to a police bulletin, an employee at the kiosk received a call shortly after 11pm on Monday from an unknown Greek number. The stranger, speaking in Greek, said they were calling from a specific company to inform them that PaySafe cards were no longer in use.

The kiosk employee was convinced and so when the unknown stranger asked for the 16 digits of the €100 PaySafe cards so he could nullify them, she listed the details of seven separate cards – totalling €700.

When she later informed the kiosk owner, he contacted the supplier and discovered it was a scam.

Police specified a number of reports of similar nature concern PaySafe cards were filed to police in the past few days.

As such, police called on any PaySafe sellers to inform their staff of the ongoing scams, ensure they do not issue cards via telephone, and to report such incidents to the police making note of the number the caller was dialling from.

