Limassol port manager adds new equipment to its terminal fleet

Limassol port management company DP World Limassol on Tuesday announced that it has acquired new equipment, in an ongoing effort to enhance operations and increase productivity at the Multi-Purpose Terminal at Limassol Port.
According to the announcement, the acquisitions are part of DP World Limassol’s ongoing commitment to upgrade and modernise the terminal’s infrastructure, with a view to establishing it as the port of choice in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The new equipment, which includes 2 new forklifts, 3 Internal Transfer Vehicles (ITVs) and 2 Reach stackers, is expected to help speed up cargo loading and unloading times, improve operational efficiency and reduce vessel turnaround times.
At the same time, the company explained that it will expand its continuous support to all sectors, and especially RoRo and Energy, as its terminal serves as a key shore logistics base for the energy firms carrying out exploratory drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
What is more, the announcement noted that in the six years since taking over the Limassol port, DP World Limassol has invested over €8.7 million in equipment, infrastructure, and technology, boosting the terminal’s efficiency and competitiveness.
Beyond procuring new cranes and other vehicles, the company has also invested heavily in digital solutions and automation systems. In this context, DP World Limassol in 2021 introduced an updated Terminal Operating System and moved all operations-related activities to the cloud.
These upgrades, the company explained, have improved the port’s efficiency and resilience, allowing the majority of the vessels to berth on arrival and reducing the average turnaround time for external hauliers to 13 minutes.
Moreover, DP World Limassol reported that these upgrades also resulted in improved customer satisfaction and a reduced environmental footprint, as its customers were able to streamline their operations, lower costs and reduce emissions.
“The procurement of new equipment is part of our ongoing effort to improve our services by effectively managing the terminal’s increasing general cargo and Ro-Ro volumes,” DP World Limassol CEO Mr Simon Pitout said.
“Our journey at DP World Limassol is one of continuous investment and improvement to better serve our customers and the wider community in a safe and sustainable manner, whilst reducing our carbon footprint to keep trade flowing in an environmentally friendly way,” Pitout concluded.