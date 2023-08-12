August 12, 2023

Cyprus issues anti-Navtex in response to Turkey drilling

Cyprus on Saturday issued an anti-Navtex in response to the Navtex issued by Turkey for the activities of drilling ship Abdülhamid Khan.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said that drilling operations by drilling ship Abdulhamid Khan and supporting vessels Mihrimah, Aybuke and Kutsi Ilhan have not been coordinated with the relevant authorities of the Republic of Cyprus and pose a danger for the safety of navigation in the area.

The anti-Navtex said that the only authorised station in the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus is the JRCC/Cyprus Radio.

The warning came shortly after the announcement of the Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

 

