August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Peak of Perseid ‘shooting stars’ visible this weekend

By Iole Damaskinos00
The peak of the Perseid phenomenon, known in lay terms as shooting stars, started on Friday and will last through Sunday.

During this time up to 100 shooting stars per hour will be visible at speeds approaching 60 kilometres per second.

The annual phenomenon, which starts mid-July and continues until the end of August, is the brightest and best-known star shower display.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus, as the shooting stars appear to emanate from there, however, they are the remnants left behind by the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Comets are celestial bodies composed of ice, dust and rocks. Once a year, the Earth passes through the densest part of the matter left behind by the comet and as these tiny pieces enter Earth’s gravity, they collide with our atmosphere and melt into the sky, creating a characteristic bright line.

Comet Swift-Tuttle takes 133 years to orbit the Sun and, at 26 kms in diameter, is the largest celestial object known to pass by our planet repeatedly. The next time this comet will pass close to Earth again will be in 2126.

To enjoy the spectacle, it is recommended to be in a place without light pollution, preferably after midnight. This year, the Perseids are expected to be especially visible due to the phase of the Moon.

 

