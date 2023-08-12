August 12, 2023

Russo’s second-half goal lifts England into World Cup semi-finals

fifa women’s world cup australia and new zealand 2023 quarter final england v colombia
England's Millie Bright celebrates after progressing to the semi finals of the World Cup

Alessia Russo’s second-half goal lifted England to a thrilling 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia on Saturday and into the World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive time.

Lauren Hemp also scored for the European champions, who now face hosts Australia on Wednesday in Sydney for a place in their first World Cup final.

Colombia, who were the lowest-ranked team remaining at 25 and had never made it past the tournament’s round of 16, opened the scoring with a goal from Leicy Santos to the delight of the large swathes of yellow-and-blue clad Colombian fans among the crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

