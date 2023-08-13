August 13, 2023

Two weather warnings as temperature set to hit 44C

By Katy Turner
As the island continues to bake in high temperatures the Meteorological department on Sunday issued two weather warning.

The first was a yellow weather warning issued for Sunday night.

Valid from 9pm until 6am on Monday, the warning says the temperature will not drop below 26C inland overnight. On the coast and in the mountains it is forecast to be 25C or over.

The second warning is for Monday, when temperatures are set to go even higher than on Sunday.

The orange warning for extreme high temperatures forecasts a temperature of 44C inland and 35C in the mountains and at the coasts.

The warning is in effect from 11am until 6pm.

