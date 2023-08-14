August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Residents of Chlorakas apartment complex protest electricity cut

By Staff Reporter0427
Protest by the residents of the apartment complex in Chlorakas
Protest by the residents of the apartment complex in Chlorakas

A group of around 100 people living in an apartment complex in Chlorakas who have had their electricity supply cut, gathered outside the community council officers on Monday afternoon demanding to be housed somewhere with the facilities they need.

Around ten police patrol cars from Paphos HQ were called to the scene but the protest remained quiet, CNA reported.

President of the Chlorakas community council, Nikolas Liasides, told CNA that the protestors want the authorities to find them alternative houses and apartments or have their electricity reconnected in the complex where they live now.

Liasides said the electricity had been cut to the complex because some of the residents were found to be stealing the supply from a nearby substation over the past six months.

As a result, the EAC proceeded to cut off the electricity and then the substation was placed under guard, he added.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Flight safety improved since Helios crash, but challenges remain

Staff Reporter

North sees population surge of 33.7 per cent over past decade

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Blaze strikes Alassa area again

Andria Kades

Former Kibris editor-in-chief Süleyman Ergüçlü died

Staff Reporter

Police operation in Ayia Napa and Protaras sparks scuffles

Staff Reporter

The snow leopard of Limassol

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign