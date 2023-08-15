August 15, 2023

Archbishop says new approach needed in Cyprus Problem

By Gina Agapiou0112
Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios on Tuesday called on the government to change its strategy in relation to the Cyprus problem.

Speaking after the church service in Prodromos, the archbishop expressed the wish that with the help of the Virgin Mary, people in Cyprus will realise that the goal is the freedom of Cyprus and not to only ‘have a good time’.

He warned that the country will be ‘Turkishised’ if we continue to “beg for negotiations and making concessions so that negotiations can begin”.

The archbishop then urged the political leadership to change course on the Cyprus problem, without elaborating on what he meant.

In his own statements in the north, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar reiterated that they will not “succumb to pressures” for a solution. He said any agreement will require the continuation of sovereign equality, the equal international status and the presence of Turkish soldiers on the island which is vital for the “peace, tranquillity and security in this country”.

Tatar was speaking in a ceremony commemorating the victims of Tochni, while more ceremonies were held for the victims in Akanthou and Zigi.

The TC leader said there is evidence and testimonies pointing to the “terrorists” responsible for those crimes. “The state in southern Cyprus did not bring this incident to justice, but remained a spectator. While these massacres were taking place, we did not forget that the Peace Corps remained a spectator and we will not let them forget either,” he said.

