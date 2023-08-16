Cabinet to decide on flexible work for the public sector

Cabinet will decide within the month over the possibility of the government sector having flexible work arrangements, including remotely, it emerged on Wednesday.

Senior officer at the labour relations department Maria Kleanthous told the Cyprus News Agency, the proposals would be before the cabinet in August, where ministers will be expected to decide how to move forward.

Flexible working arrangements in the public service are part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan requirements, with the deadline for the end of 2024.

Though the labour minister has submitted a bill for flexible work to the House labour committee, Kleanthous specified this is separate from the government workers, and applies only to the private sector.

MPs had suggested they should fall under the same umbrella, however, she said there is still a long way to go where implementing remote work in the government sector is concerned.

“Where the state sector is concerned, we have to carry out a study, see what other countries are doing, recognise what options are available and see what can be implemented in the government sphere and under what conditions – so as to ensure the quality of service provided.”

Nonetheless, Kleanthous did not rule out the possibility that the bill for the private sector could be amended at a later time to also encompass the public service.

On the other hand, it might transpire that a specific law will not be required for the government sector she added.

“Perhaps it could be a framework that simply needs the cabinet’s approval without requiring a law.”

Kleanthous highlighted that to properly implement flexible work in the public sector, there needs to be a greater development in the current infrastructure and available systems – hence why the deadline is at the end of 2024.

There may be departments that could move to remote work immediately, but others are still lagging behind.

Beyond remote work, the government will also explore the possibility of flexible working hours, or reduced hours with reduced pay.

At the moment, a four-day week is not on the table.

Asked how the efficiency of remote workers will be evaluated, Kleanthous said it will boil down to specific assignments being carried out in a timely manner.

“If someone is going to be working from home for two days, then both the employee and senior officer must know what work is going to be carried out.”